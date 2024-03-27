Spigen Nintendo Switch Armor Pro Travel Case with AirTag pocket drops to $20 (30% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor Pro Travel Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one carries a $50 MSRP directly from Spigen, but more typically sells for closer to $28 at Amazon. Today’s deal is nearly 30% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked since release. Compatible with all Switch models, including the standard console, OLED edition, and Switch Lite, it wraps your on-the-go Nintendo gaming setup in a protective hard shell case to keep everything safe while out and about. Hit the jump for more details.

Alongside a dedicated compartment for the Switch itself, you’ll also find some additional storage for chargers, extra Joy-Con, cables, and more. On top of that, there’s a game cartridge holder that neatly stores up to 10 titles at a time joined by a soft velcro strap to keep the console in place, an AirTag holder, and an adjustable wrist strap. Get a closer look right here.

While it might not be as protective, and doesn’t include the AirTag slot, the Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Deluxe Case is a more affordable option from a popular brand in the space at just over $17.50 Prime shipped.

Here are all of today’s Switch game deals, and you’ll find more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Spigen Nintendo Switch Rugged Armor Pro Case features:

Accessory pockets to keep your Joy Con controllers, chargers, cables, AC adapters, and other essentials compact and organized. Carry up to 10 game cartridges with the included game holder pocket as well.

Keep your Nintendo Switch OLED extra secure with protection pads that absorb shock as well as the soft-cover velcro strap with an AirTag holder embedded inside to hold your Switch intact and keep track of its location.

Adjustable wrist strap attached to carry your Switch OLED Model handy on the go.

Stylish and functional design provides extra protection and safety for a more travel-friendly portability.

