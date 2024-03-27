Thule PowerShuttle tech accessory pouch hits $15 low to neatly stow your gear at 50% off

Alongside its early World Backup Day sale, Best Buy is also now offering a solid price drop on the Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Electronics Carrying Case to keep all of your cables and accessories organized. Regularly $30 and currently sitting at $21 on Amazon, you can now score this handy tech accessory pouch down at $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $3 under the Amazon all-time low and $10 under the price we are tracking on the mini size model. Head below for more details. 

Designed to organize all of your cords, cables, chargers, power banks, AirPods/earbuds, and more in one handy location, these sorts of cases are great options for me whether on-the-go or at home. Thule says it has a streamlined fit that can easily slide into a backpack or handbag while also providing a “durable” and padded construction, complete with YKK zippers, internal elastic straps for cables, zippered pockets, and more. 

For more options, be sure to scope out our most recent roundup of EDC sling packs, belt bags, and mini carriers for your tech essentials with options starting from $25 or less. And then dive into some of our favorite new releases as well as some hands-on review in the tech accessory pouch world below:

Thule Subterra PowerShuttle features:

  • A compact electronic accessories case for travel, the office or work from home
  • Organize cables, adapters and small electronics in dedicated pockets and elastic loops
  • Streamlined shape easily fits into a backpack or handbag
  • Keep your passport, pen and electronic essentials within reach from your airline seat pocket
  • Built to last and protect belongings with durable materials, padding and YKK zippers

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

