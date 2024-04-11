Thule PowerShuttle tech accessory pouch hits $15 low to neatly stow your gear at 50% off

Update: While the Best Buy offer at 50% off has come and gone, Amazon is now offering the same price at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. The rest of the details are down below.

Alongside its early World Backup Day sale, Best Buy is also now offering a solid price drop on the Thule Subterra PowerShuttle Electronics Carrying Case to keep all of your cables and accessories organized. Regularly $30 and currently sitting at $21 on Amazon, you can now score this handy tech accessory pouch down at $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $3 under the Amazon all-time low and $10 under the price we are tracking on the mini size model. Head below for more details.

Designed to organize all of your cords, cables, chargers, power banks, AirPods/earbuds, and more in one handy location, these sorts of cases are great options for me whether on-the-go or at home. Thule says it has a streamlined fit that can easily slide into a backpack or handbag while also providing a “durable” and padded construction, complete with YKK zippers, internal elastic straps for cables, zippered pockets, and more.

Thule Subterra PowerShuttle features:

A compact electronic accessories case for travel, the office or work from home

Organize cables, adapters and small electronics in dedicated pockets and elastic loops

Streamlined shape easily fits into a backpack or handbag

Keep your passport, pen and electronic essentials within reach from your airline seat pocket

Built to last and protect belongings with durable materials, padding and YKK zippers

