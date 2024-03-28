Rad Power takes $200 off RadCity 5 Plus and RadWagon 4 e-bikes starting from $1,499

Rad Power Bikes has launched another flash sale through March 31 on two of its e-bikes, this time taking $200 off the price tag of the RadWagon 4 and RadCity 5 Plus models. The cheaper of the two is the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from its new $1,699 price tag since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we saw this model included in most of the company’s major holiday and flash sales over the last year, often falling from its previous $1,999 price and landing between $1,799 and a $1,599 low. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $200 markdown off the new going rate, beating our previous coverage from Black Friday by $100 and landing at a new all-time low. This discount extends to both the step-thru and step-over models. You can learn more about the Rad CIty 5 Plus by heading below or checking out our hands-on coverage over at Electrek.

The RadCity 5 Plus comes equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and 672Wh max capacity battery, able to reach a 20 MPH max speed for up to 50+ miles on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, and wattmeter.

You’ll also be able to score the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped, down from $1,799. It is stocked with a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity battery, able to reach the same max speed as the above model, but with an decreased travel range up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It includes similar features to the RadCity 5 Plus as well, offering five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a brighter 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display offering the same real-time metrics plus a USB port to charge your devices.

Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing too, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there are the 9to5toys favorites like Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases.

Made for weekdays. And the weekend. The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. Hydraulic disc brakes and a 750W geared hub motor help you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, while a semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

