Amazon Fire TV streaming device spring deals from $20: All-new 4K Max at $40, more

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon has brought back some of the best deals we have tracked yet on its entire line of Fire TV streaming sticks starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The headliner here is the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal lands on par with our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked yet directly from Amazon – it is also matching last year’s official Black Friday price. This model made its official debut back in September of last year as the flagship model in the lineup and as the second-generation 4K Max model from Amazon. It features an overall refreshed design with Wi-Fi 6E support and an even more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor than last time around. The 4K UHD playback support is also joined by Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Hit up our launch coverage and then head below for more of today’s Big Spring Sale Amazon Fire TV deals.

Amazon Big Spring Sale Fire TV deals:

The rest of the Amaozn gear we are tracking on sale as part of the Big Spring Sale event can be found right here. Deals are now live on Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote Pro and you’ll find even more listed below:

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!