Amazon Fire TV streaming device spring deals from $20: All-new 4K Max at $40, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBig Spring Sale
40% off From $20
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon has brought back some of the best deals we have tracked yet on its entire line of Fire TV streaming sticks starting from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The headliner here is the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal lands on par with our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked yet directly from Amazon – it is also matching last year’s official Black Friday price. This model made its official debut back in September of last year as the flagship model in the lineup and as the second-generation 4K Max model from Amazon. It features an overall refreshed design with Wi-Fi 6E support and an even more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor than last time around. The 4K UHD playback support is also joined by Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Hit up our launch coverage and then head below for more of today’s Big Spring Sale Amazon Fire TV deals. 

Amazon Big Spring Sale Fire TV deals:

The rest of the Amaozn gear we are tracking on sale as part of the Big Spring Sale event can be found right here. Deals are now live on Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote Pro and you’ll find even more listed below:

  • Amazon’s All-new Fire HD 10 tablet returns to best price of the year at $95
  • Amazon’s All-new Alexa Echo Buds return to $35 Black Friday price
  • Amazon’s multi-platform Xbox-style Luna Wireless Gaming Controller drops to $50
  • Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar falls back down to $100

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

  • Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.
  • Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
  • Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.
  • Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.
  • Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s portable Android projector runs 5,000 apps on...
UGREEN 100W 20,000mAh USB power bank with 3-in-1 fast c...
SteelSeries’ latest Apex 9 TKL RGB HotSwap Optica...
Seagate makes the only official 2TB Xbox Series X|S exp...
Android game and app deals: Pettson’s Inventions,...
Bellroy offers up to 41% off huge selection of tech bac...
Anker’s 1,056Wh C1000 portable power station with 11 ...
Save up to 25% on DoorDash, Switch games, Fandango, Ins...
Load more...
Show More Comments