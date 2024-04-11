Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike comes with free extra battery for $1,299 ($2,098 value)

Rad Power has launched a flash sale on its RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike for $1,299 shipped, with the inclusion of a free extra battery that is valued at $499, through April 17. Fetching $1,599 since Rad Power lowered prices across its entire e-bike lineup, we saw plenty of short-lived flash sales and bigger holiday discounts alike on this particular e-bike model. Before the new year, this e-bike was priced at $1,649, often being brought down in price somewhere between $1,599 and the former $1,299 low. Since the new year began, we’ve seen one previous flash sale that brought costs down to the new $1,249 low, though it didn’t include the free extra battery. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $300 markdown off the new going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked, a total value worth $2,098. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below or checking out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH and can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge (doubled with the extra battery), depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

And be sure to check out all the other e-bike sales that are still going, like Lectric’s XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike that is $406 off and also comes with $306 in free gear. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Blix Bikes also has an ongoing spring sale that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes, and Electric Bike Co. has dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike features:

Fold in to store. Fold out to explore. Our latest folding e-bike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-thru frame, you can customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!