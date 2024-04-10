Lectric’s XPedition dual-battery cargo e-bike hits $1,599 with extra $306 in free gear ($2,311 value)

Lectric e-bikes is offering its XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped along with $306 in free gear. Down from its $2,005 price tag, this particular model hasn’t seen many discounts like some of its counterparts, with costs being dropped to $1,599 at the lowest as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention last month by $190 and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Along with your purchase of the e-bike, you’ll also receive two plush rear rack cushions, snap-in running boards for passenger support, an extra large rear basket for large packages or children, and a 6L storage bag – all of it valued at $306 for a combined total of $712 in savings! You’ll also receive the same bundle package when purchasing the single-battery model for $1,399 shipped.

The XPedition e-bike was designed for those who are always on the go – especially folks like parents dropping off and picking up their kids from school or delivery drivers who need long travel ranges. It comes equipped with an upgraded 750W rear hub-motor (1310W peak) alongside dual 48V batteries that carries the e-bike up to 150 miles on a single charge (75 miles with the single battery), hitting speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle and up to 28 MPH with the five levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a variety of features to enhance your ride: the integrated cargo rack, custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders on both wheels, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the real-time performance data.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Heybike just recently launched its own spring sale taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear. Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Rad Power’s flash sale that ends tonight and is taking up to $400 off three select models and giving you one free accessory worth up to $100. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike features:

The Lectric XPedition has been our most capable eBike to date. This cargo eBike was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting of hills while holding up to 450lbs. The XPedition is perfect for a wide variety of riders ranging from parents taking their kids to school, to delivery drivers needing to cover 150 miles on a charge. Our all-new Lectric PWR™ programming paired with a 1,310W peak motor and dual-battery setup option makes for a truly robust and enjoyable riding experience. Whatever your transportation needs, the Lectric XPedition is ready to take on the experience with you!

