Fresh homemade beverages await with Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer at $134 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Nutribullet Slow Juicer for $133.89 shipped. Regularly $200, you’re looking at a solid 33% in savings and the lowest we can find. This model dropped to $143 for the Black Friday festivities last year and is now landing within a few bucks of the only other time we have seen it go for less on Amazon. This model delivers a notable mid-tier solution, something more powerful and high-end than the entry-level solutions out there, and something less pricey than super pro-grade models. It will deliver fresh juice to your 2024 health regimen and for some fancy cocktails this spring and summer too. Nutribullet describes it as having a “high-torque, low-speed motor” that spins at 65RPM with a 3-inch feed chute, a steel-tipped auger, and a stainless-steel sieve. It also comes with a no-drip spout, juice bowl, 24-ounce juice container, pulp container, and the screen-cleaning brush alongside the 150W motor base. More details below.

If something in the under $60 category will suit your needs, we came away impressed with the Magic Bullet mini model after testing it out for a few weeks. It’s not the most powerful option out there, but at $60 it is relatively affordable and was more than capable of handling all of the fruits and veggies I could throw at it.

Our curated home goods hub is where you’ll find all of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear as well as household appliances, and more. From Chefman’s 1.8L electric tea kettle and Dyson’s TP10 gen 1 oscillating purifying fan to Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and these SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers, there are plenty of big-time price drops to browse through this week.

Nutribullet Slow Juicer features:

High-torque, low-speed motor quietly spins at 65 RPM to crush and squeeze deep nutrition out of fruits and veggies. A 3” feed chute cuts down on prep.

Ultra-compact size and durable steel-tipped auger provide sleek strength and more juice to your morning routine.

The NutriBullet Slow Juicer comes with (1) 150W motor base, (1) juice bowl with no-drip spout, (1) grinding assembly (1) 24-oz juice container (1) pulp container, (1) screen-cleaning brush, and (1) User & Recipe Guide

Built to last, this juicer is made from durable plastic, with a stainless steel-tipped auger and stainless-steel sieve.

