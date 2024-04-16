Upgrade your battlestation with an $84 price drop on Razer’s high-end Fujin gaming chair

Amazon is now offering the Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $564.82 shipped. Regularly $649 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, this is over $84 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We have only tracked a few notable price drops on this model since it first appeared on Amazon last fall, with today’s discount coming within cents of the all-time low. Certainly one of the brand’s higher-end solutions, folks looking for a premium seating solution for the battlestation at home – a place many of us spend hours on end every day of the week sitting down – might want to consider today’s price drop. Head below for a look at the feature set and some additional gaming chair deals.

The Razer Fujin features 3D padded arm rests that can be adjusted up, down, forward, backward, left, or right alongside what Razer refers to as a well-ventilated breathable mesh with “high tensile strength and elasticity.” The reclining backrest and forward-gliding seat base “automatically adjusts to postures” while the height-adjustable lumbar support “conforms to the curvature of the spine.”

If the Razer Fujin Mesh model is overkill for your needs, take a look at the popular RESPAWN gaming chairs instead. While it too has some on the $300+ range, there also some far more affordable options starting in and around $100 right now as well.

More of the latest from Razer:

Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair features:

Designed for well-ventilated sitting during long hours of gaming, the smooth breathable mesh also features high tensile strength and elasticity for long—term durability. With a reclining backrest and forward—gliding seat base that automatically adjusts to postures, provide ability to lean back and let the chair do all the work. Featuring an ergonomic design that conforms to the curvature of the spine, customizes the height of the lumbar support, and achieves the posture needed to stay in top form. Topped with plush padding, keep arms comfortably supported in any posture with armrests that can be adjusted up and down, forward and backward, or left and right.

