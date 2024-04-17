elago takes your AirPods Pro 2 back to the ’90s with its new vintage-style Pager Case at $14

elago is well known around here for its vintage Mac gear and Nintendo AirPods cases, and today it is once taking us way back with its new Pager case. Now available on its official Amazon storefront with a notable launch deal, the latest from the brand’s wraps an old school, nostaligic beeper design around your modern AirPods Pro 2 case. Head below for more.

elago goes all ’90s with new vintage Pager AirPods Pro 2 case

Elago is putting the adorable ice cream cases and GameBoy vibes to the side right now, and taking us straight back to the’90s (or earlier) with its new case made to look like a pager.

The elago Pager case, which comes in black or a classic off-white with orange detailing, wraps around your AirPods Pro 2 case, much like the rest of the silicone models in the brand’s lineup. This time it has molded its usual soft silicone into the shape of a classic beeper with 3D faux buttons and display – the screen features the classic look and feel with a glow-in-the-dark treatment.

It delivers a shockproof and anti-scratch protective barrier around your case alongside a non-slip interior and precise cutouts for the speaker, charging port, and lanyard connection point. elago includes and old school chain strap, complete with the retro clamp on the end for the price of entry here as well.

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 Pager case carries a $15.99 MSRP. While the white model is, for some reason, selling at $18.99 on Amazon, the black variant is carrying an on-page coupon that will knock your total down to $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

