9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

This week's Battlestation Weekly is packed with goodies! Enjoy discounts on Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor and ASUS ROG Ally handheld, both of which are down to some of the best prices we've seen. We're also checking out a new Xbox controller along with two more Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs that went on sale this week.
This week’s best PC gaming gear deals
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED monitor at $1,071 with FREE $100 Amazon gift card
The deals on Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors have been flying lately, with many still live over at Samsung’s online store starting at $800. Additionally, we spotted another solid offer on Amazon this week that drops Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G93SC) OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,071.52 shipped, while also bundling a $100 Amazon gift card. This is regularly a $1,600 gaming monitor that frequently fetches as little as $1,100. This week’s deal, however, drops it a touch lower than that, while also fetching a $100 Amazon gift card to sweeten the deal. You’re essentially looking at $628 in savings over its usual going rate on Amazon.
- ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld is down to $380 low ($120 off)
- Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld down to one of its best prices at $260
- Samsung’s 1TB 990 EVO 5.0 SSD is still at $70 all-time low
- CyberPowerPC’s RTX 4060 gaming desktop hits $850 (Save $150)
- Logitech’s new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse at $72 Amazon low
- ASUS’ ROG Azoth 75% wireless keyboard with OLED display hits $167 low
This week’s best tech accessories
HP’s affordable Apple Magic Keyboard alternative is just $30 today ($69 off)
We are now tracking a deal that drops HP’s 975 Dual-Mode Wireless Keyboard in black to $29.99 shipped at Walmart. This wireless keyboard with a $99 price tag is now seeing a solid $69 discount to land at one of the lowest prices we can find. The same keyboard on Amazon is currently fetching $69 from a third-party seller. Both Newegg and HP are matching Walmart’s price for this keyboard today, so head below for more details to see if you want to score it for your setup from one of these retailers.
- Anker’s Apple Health-ready P2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale returns to $28 Amazon low
- Score HP’s 935 Creator Wireless ergonomic mouse for just $30 today
- Just $7 gets you this MagSafe car mount to secure your iPhone (56% off)
New PC gaming gear releases
- The official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gamepad is now available for $70
- AMD’s remaining two CPUs in Ryzen 9000 series — Ryzen 9 9950X and 9 9900X — now available.
My personal tech arsenal
Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:
- Sony PlayStation 5 console
- Viture Pro AR/XR glasses
- Gravastar M1 Pro
- Steam Deck OLED 512GB
- My gaming rig:
- Case: ASUS Prime AP201 mATX white
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop gaming CPU
- GPU: Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB VRAM
- Memory: 32GB TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400
- SSD: WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe drive
