9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly — your one-stop shop for all the most notable deals and new releases in PC gaming at a glance every Saturday morning. This week’s Battlestation Weekly is packed with goodies! Enjoy discounts on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor and ASUS ROG Ally handheld, both of which are down to some of the best prices we’ve seen. We’re also checking out a new Xbox controller along with two more Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs that went on sale this week. Let’s dive in!

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

The deals on Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors have been flying lately, with many still live over at Samsung’s online store starting at $800. Additionally, we spotted another solid offer on Amazon this week that drops Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G93SC) OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,071.52 shipped, while also bundling a $100 Amazon gift card. This is regularly a $1,600 gaming monitor that frequently fetches as little as $1,100. This week’s deal, however, drops it a touch lower than that, while also fetching a $100 Amazon gift card to sweeten the deal. You’re essentially looking at $628 in savings over its usual going rate on Amazon.

This week’s best tech accessories

HP’s affordable Apple Magic Keyboard alternative is just $30 today ($69 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops HP’s 975 Dual-Mode Wireless Keyboard in black to $29.99 shipped at Walmart. This wireless keyboard with a $99 price tag is now seeing a solid $69 discount to land at one of the lowest prices we can find. The same keyboard on Amazon is currently fetching $69 from a third-party seller. Both Newegg and HP are matching Walmart’s price for this keyboard today, so head below for more details to see if you want to score it for your setup from one of these retailers.

New PC gaming gear releases

My personal tech arsenal

