9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. This week we have a range of e-bike offers with hundreds in savings, including models like the Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser, the MOD Black 3, and the RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire model, among some e-scooters and more. On the power station and electric tool side of things, you’ll find big-time price drops headlined by gear from Greenworks, BLUETTI, and Jackery. Hit the jump for a closer look.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

***All prices subject to change at any time!

Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with $130 in freebies + extra $200 if you buy two

If you happened to miss out on the short-lived Labor Day offers, Blix is once again offering a solid deal on its Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike. Regularly $1,899, you can now land one down at $1,499 shipped. That’s $400 off the going rate and, on top of that, you’ll land a FREE Solo Fender set worth $59 and a $59 Sol Rear Rack FREE of charge. That’s a total of $518 in savings here. And to sweeten the deal even more, Blix is offering an additional $200 off when buying any 2 bikes – simply add both to your cart and apply code RIDETOGETHER to redeem the deal.

The Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike stands out from many of the more rugged and hardcover models out there. It trades in the tough off-road vibes for the far more relaxed beach cruiser aesthetic, something that looks right at home on a Sunday afternoon stroll through the neighborhood, an evening ride on the boardwalk, and casual rides into town. I really like the overall look and feel here.

Go off grid for the day with Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 and 40W mini solar panel at $249 (Save $100)

If you’re facinated by the idea of going off grid, we’ve got a deal that will let you take that notion for a spin. The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is now offering its Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Power Station with 40W Mini Solar Panel for $249 shipped. It usually goes for $349, and that’s precisely how much the official Jackery website is officially selling it for right now. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked, making this an ideal time to cash in and dip your toe in what some time off grid could be like.

My personal Electrified kit

While I generally focus on Green Deals here at 9to5Toys – eco-friendly devices and equipment focused on replacing non-renewable resources – you’ll also find quite a few other everyday additions to my home that I highly recommend:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!