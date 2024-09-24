LEGO reveals the next addition to the Winter VIllage with 10339 Santa’s Post Office set

Last week we got plenty of big LEGO news, like the newest Disney kit, the massive UCS Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge build that will likely be a coveted display item, the big partnership between LEGO and Formula 1 – plus, just yesterday we spotted the first of the 2024 Advent Calendar discounts hit Amazon. Today, we’re getting another reveal straight from the LEGO Group, and this one is ready for inclusion in your LEGO Christmas village. Poised to hit markets this October, The LEGO Icons 10339 Santa’s Post Office set comes months ahead of Christmas to bring a little more holiday cheer into the world. You can check out what to expect and get some looks at the in-depth pictures below.

I’m sure we’ve all fantasized as to just what kind of village could exist up there in the North Pole when we were kids (or still do, if you’re still a kid at heart), and likewise, I’m sure we all sent Santa a letter at some point, hoping everything it didn’t get lost. Well, with the delightfully charming 10339 Santa’s Post Office set, we’re getting that child-like wonder complete in a brick-built format to further expand LEGO’s Winter Village collection starting October 1, 2024, at $99.99 shipped for LEGO Insiders, with a general release on October 4, 2024.

Stacking up to 1,440 pieces, the 10339 Santa’s Post Office build is taking us to the more fantastical side of the Winter Village as we get to see the distribution center where all our letters, hopes, and dreams end up annually. Santa himself oversees his four postal elves that run the place, and even what we can assume is the North Pole’s official postal transport – a charming green and gold hot air balloon with a bright red basket.

It’s been 13 years since the last Winter Village Post Office first hit shelves, and for all of us who missed out then, this is certainly a well-appreciated return. And this set definitely seems to have been given a lot more of the playfulness we’ve come to expect out of LEGO, with plenty of fun details like the little chute that runs from the hot air balloon landing pad down into the post office for drop-offs (makes sense with how many of us write him letters).

Head below to get a closer look with all the collected photos.

