Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial

After showcasing an impressive roster of new titles and details for Super Smash Bros. 5 at E3 2018, Nintendo has continued to supply fans with news as we head into summer. In less than a month we’ve seen a notable new update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Labo integration, new 2DS designs and more. Today, Nintendo has announced that it will be bringing back the iconic Splatoon 2-themed neon green and pink Switch as part of a new bundle due out later this year.

The paint-based shooter, Splatoon 2, launched back in the summer of 2017, receiving some pretty high praise. Alongside the popular sequel also came the latest of Nintendo’s alternative colorways for the Switch, which appropriately sported neon green and pink Joy-Cons in place of the typical blue and red ones.

Having only been on the market for a limited time, the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle soon became a collector’s item for many fans of the game, now selling for over a $100 premium on Amazon. And while the inflated price may be worth it for some Splatoon 2 players, Nintendo will soon be reintroducing the bundle.

Just like the first time around, the inkling-themed package will include the game, the Switch in its neon colorway and some other goodies. There are a few notable changes though for the bundle’s return, one being that you’ll actually receive the physical cartridge for Splatoon 2, rather than a digital download code.

But more notably, the bundle will come packed with a three-month free trial of the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online service. As we covered earlier this year, the paid subscription will include access to play titles like Splatoon 2 online, free retro games and other discounts.

You won’t be able to redeem the 90 days of service until sometime in September when it officially launches. Even so, it’s great to see Nintendo thinking ahead, and while just a few months may not seem like that lengthy of a trial, it should go a long way in easing the rollout of its paid subscription. A typical month of service is slated to go for $4.

Other services from Microsoft and Sony offer 14-day free trials for their respective services, making Nintendo’s offering seem like an even better inclusion to the bundle. In the grander scheme of Nintendo’s plan to transition to a paid online service, hopefully this will be the first step in offering all new Switch owners a limited trial.

Nintendo has planned to re-release the bundle come July 21st, an exact year after Splatoon 2 originally hit store shelves. The package is slated to retail for 35,960 yen, or around $325. Unfortunately, there’s only word that it will be coming to gamers in Japan, meaning US fans are out of luck, at least for now.