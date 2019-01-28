Take to the high seas in Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS, now on sale for $4 (Reg. $8)

- Jan. 28th 2019 10:06 am ET

HeroCraft’s well-rated Tempest: Pirate Action RPG is now on sale for $3.99. The open world pirate game features PvP along with “over a hundred quests on dozens of islands in three regions.” Regularly $8, this is on par with our previous mention and matching the lowest we have tracked since 2017. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 700 gamers all-time. More details below.

In case you missed it last week, we still have some amazing iOS games on sale including several Game of the Year winners and all-time lows. Those include Hidden FolksIron MarinesBlyssAlto’s Odyssey and many more.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. 

