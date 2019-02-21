Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series B80 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Earbuds $56, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Key Series B80 Bluetooth Earbuds in dark grey or red for $55.99 shipped when code DOSL44AZ has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s Bluetooth earbuds rock a hybrid driver design, a USB-C charging port, eight hours of audio playback and more. Plus, with IPX6 water resistance, the earbuds will be able to standup to intense runs and more, making them capable workout companions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
High-Resolution Audio: B80 is the high-fidelity highlight in AUKEY’s new Key Series. This premium earbuds model with hybrid driver system is designed for the discerning listener who desires more from their music. Today’s most sought-after features are also included, like Bluetooth 5, aptX-Low Latency, USB-C charging, water resistance, and voice assistant support.