Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Key Series B80 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Earbuds $56, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Key Series B80 Bluetooth Earbuds in dark grey or red for $55.99 shipped when code DOSL44AZ has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, is one of the first price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s Bluetooth earbuds rock a hybrid driver design, a USB-C charging port, eight hours of audio playback and more. Plus, with IPX6 water resistance, the earbuds will be able to standup to intense runs and more, making them capable workout companions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

