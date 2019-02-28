Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike at Nordstrom Rack, Merrell, iRobot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers hundreds of new items, including shoes, from $10
- Score Alo Yoga leggings, sports bras & tops from $35 at Hautelook for a stylish workout
- Merrell Winter Blast Sale takes an extra 10% off already reduced boots, sneakers, more
- Find socks for the entire family in Amazon’s Gold Box including compression styles from $7
- Kohl’s offers the Under Armour Men’s Sportstyle Pique Jacket in several colors for $25
Casual and Formalwear |
- Orvis takes up to $50 off your order after promo code with deals from $44
- Express cuts 40% off sitewide for a wardrobe refresh with deals from just $27
- MVMT watches and sunglasses from $53 during its Last Chance Sale + free shipping
- Tory Burch Private Sale takes up to 70% off handbags, clothing, shoes & more
- Perry Ellis gives you a fresh look with an extra 40% off all sale items + 10% off your purchase
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $4.50: KitchenAid Gadget Set, can openers, much more
- Waste King’s highly-rated 1/2 HP Garbage Disposal drops to $57 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $80)
- iRobot’s Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum won’t clean out your wallet at $360 (Reg. up to $500), more
- The Spiralizer 5-Blade Slicer noodles your veggies in seconds, now down to $20 (20% off)
- Slice pizza the way it was meant to be cut, with a mini circular saw: $11.50 (25% off)
- This stainless steel Contigo Water Bottle is down to just $11 Prime shipped (up to 45% off)