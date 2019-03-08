The dynamically generated Symmetrain iOS puzzler is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)

Symmetrain features hand drawn visuals and uses dynamically generated content to create its interesting puzzle gameplay. The highly-rated titles is now FREE on the App Store. Originally up to $2, this is only the second time we have seen the game go free in the last few years. Players have to choose a train and pick out all the differences as quickly as possible while traveling from station to station. “But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1)

