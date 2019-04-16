To say retro gaming has been popular as of late is a bit of an understatement. The past few years has seen a gaming renaissance for vintage titles, with miniature classic consoles rolling out from the likes of Nintendo, Sony and even Sega. Today Capcom has entered the ring, but with a unique take on the retro-themed game system. With 16 fan-favorite titles, co-op gameplay and more, the new Capcom Home Arcade is now available for pre-order. Head below for all the details.

Capcom’s new Home Arcade looks like the offspring of Nintendo’s NES Classic and Arcade1Up’s series of cabinets. Taking the form of the Capcom logo itself, the upcoming release tries to capture the original arcade cabinet style by including two sets of controls. This hardware includes competition-class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT joysticks and eight OBSF buttons. It also features HDMI for connecting to your TV and is powered via a microUSB port.

In terms of included titles, you’re looking at 16 different games. From side-scrollers to beat em’ ups and fighting games, just about all of the different inclusions are era-defining releases. Mega Man, Street Fighter II and Alien vs. Predator are some of the stand outs that Capcom has included with the Home Arcade.

Full list of Capcom Home Arcade titles include:

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs. Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots

Darkstalkers

Eco Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Gigawing

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

To fully emulate the arcade experience at home, Capcom has imbued its Home Arcade with Wi-Fi connectivity. This allows the plug-and-play console to upload your scores to a global leaderboard. So you can get the thrill of dethroning the high-scorer.

Capcom Home Arcade pre-order details

Right now you can pre-order Capcom’s upcoming Home Arcade for €229.99, or about $260 here in the states. No specific release information has been announced for North America, though it’ll be available in the UK starting later this year on October 25th.

9to5toys' Take:

It’s refreshing to see Capcom take a unique approach to its retro-inspired release. The Home Arcade packs some heavy-hitters from Capcom’s past. The roster of games is sure to excite plenty of fans who spent their fair share of quarters gaming back in the day.

The price is arguably the only downside of Capcom’s Home Arcade. But without confirmation that’ll be launching stateside, there’s a chance that retail price won’t matter in the end. Regardless, the plug-and-play device caters to a new demographic of beat em’ up fans and shakes up the stale Classic Console market.

