Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Kate Spade Surprise Sale, The North Face, Cuisinart, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:00 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- The North Face jackets, pullovers, vests & more from $40 (up to 75% off), this weekend only
- Kohl’s offers the adidas Men’s Lite Racer Adapt Sneakers in several colors for $48
- Zappos Nike Sale offers thousands of items at up to 75% off from just $19: shoes, apparel, more
- Columbia offers its Men’s Spire Heights Jacket in Peatmoss/Mosstone for $40
- Lululemon’s Train On Site 1/2 Zip keeps you warm yet breathable during runs & it’s on sale for $89 shipped (Orig. $128)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Save big with up to 75% off handbags, jewelry & more from $29
- GAP’s Easter Sale is live with 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your order, this weekend only
- J.Crew gets you ready for summer w/ up to 65% off warm-weather styles from $20
- H&M offers an extra 20% off all sale items with prices from $10: jeans, outerwear, shoes, more
- Kenneth Cole’s Dress Shoe Event takes 30% off select styles just in time for spring events
- Hautelook’s Denim Event offers all styles under $50: Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Volcom, more
Home Goods and more |
- Lifetime’s massive 55-quart cooler can keep ice for 7 days at $97 (Reg. $130)
- Cuisinart’s 360-degree Griddle Cooking Center drops to $197 at Walmart (Reg. $225)
- Amazon has Avalon water coolers for $200 today in various styles (Reg. $280)
- Let iRobot’s Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum clean up the mess at $150 shipped (Reg. $225), more
- These LED lamps are perfect to brighten up any living space w/ prices from $28.50 shipped
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!