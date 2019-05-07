Nintendo Switch consoles in grey or red/blue are available from just $263.50 today (Reg. $300)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch with Gray or Red/Blue Joy-Con for $263.45 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. Switch is still regularly $300 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the current best price we can find. This bundle comes with everything you need to get going including an HDMI cable, a pair of Joy-Con, a Joy-Con Grip (plus two straps), the Switch Dock and an AC adapter. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and head below for more details.

You can charge four Joy-Con at once with the HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30), But if you’re planning on using the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, consider this AmazonBasics dock at $8.50 Prime shipped. Or opt for this PowerA Charging Dock which can handle both Joy-Con and the Pro Controller for $15.

Oh, and go score yourself $50 in eShop credit for just $45 and then check out the latest digital Switch sale.

Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures.