Now’s your chance to upgrade to PlayStation 4 Pro at just $339 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB console for $339.15 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Sony’s current generation high-end machine regularly sells for $400 from all major retailers and is now $60 off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. All things considered, this is about as low as it gets for Sony’s 4K/HDR-ready console. So if you’re interested in upgrading, now’s your chance. Here are today’s best gaming deals and be sure to head below for more details.

Make sure you have nice controller charger ready to go for when your new machine arrives and then go refresh your PlayStation Plus membership while it’s only $43 (Reg. $60). The versatile Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset is now just $30 at Amazon (Save 25%) and here’s everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5.

Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB console:

4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV. Many games, like Call of Duty: WWII, Gran Turismo Sport, and more, are optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV with PS4 Pro.

More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, players can benefit from increased image clarity, faster frame rates, or more.

HDR Technology – With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors.

4K Entertainment – Stream 4K videos, movies, and shows to your PS4 Pro.

