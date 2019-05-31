Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Columbia, J.Crew sitewide deals, Dyson Vacuums, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:00 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia’s Web Specials are currently up to 70% off including jackets & more from $12
- Get running with Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event: 50% off select styles from just $30
- Score Oakley polarized sunglasses from just $60, today only during Woot’s Flash Sale
- A 6-pack of Nike’s Performance No-Show Socks drop to $14.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- PUMA takes an extra 25% off its PUMA Men’s Socks Multipacks with promo code BONUS25, prices starting from $5
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew is having its Save More Event this weekend only, score up to 40% off new arrivals for summer
- Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Sunglasses Event takes up to 70% off Tom Ford, Prada, GUCCI & more
- H&M gives you a new look with up to 40% off styles for summer featuring prices from just $4
- Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale is back! Find up to 50% off handbags, briefcases, wallets & more
- Today only, Banana Republic Factory offers an extra 50% off dresses with code 50DRESS at checkout
- Perry Ellis offers deals from $25 during its Weekend Flash Sale + an extra 40% off sale items
Home Goods and more |
- Make your own espresso at home w/ this Nespresso single serve deal: $85 (Reg. $120)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has BIC pencils, pens, and much more from $2
- Dyson vacuums are up to $120 off today: Animal Upright, V6 Cordless, Cyclone V10, more
- Save $50 on this life-size 4-in-a-row game and have more fun at summer parties, now $150
- Keep the kids hydrated with a pair of colorful CamelBak Eddy 12-ounce Water Bottles for $15.50
- Save 30% on the Arlo Pro 2 Camera System at $280 or grab a single camera for $119 ($34 off)
