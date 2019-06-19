Xbox One up to $200 off starting at $193: NBA 2K19, all-digital and many more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $299.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular price, $100 below the current official price drop (still live at some retailers) and matching the best Xbox One X deal we saw during the massive Xbox Summer sale. It starts at $365 from Amazon third-party sellers and is on sale for $340 at Walmart right now, for comparison. This is essentially the regular price of a Xbox One S bundle with one game. If you’re looking to add some 4K and HDR gaming to your setup for the summer and into the holiday season, now’s your chance. Head below for more details and Xbox One console deals.

While it’s hard to beat out a $200 price drop on Microsoft’s high-end machine, we do have some other notable options below. You’ll find the brand new Special Edition Fortnite Battle Royale bundle slightly below the official price drop as well the new all digital version (video review right here) and more.

More Xbox One Console Deals:

Here are today’s best game deals, the Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows 10 Adapter at $45 shipped (Reg. up to $80) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Live Gold for just $1 (Reg. $15).

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X

