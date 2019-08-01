Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Stand $24 (50% off), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Stand for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RAVPOW35 at checkout. Normally selling for $48, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and drops the price to a new all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, it can also power an iPhone at its highest 7.5W charging speed. This is a fantastic option for your desk or nightstand, and keeps your handset propped up while refueling. A two-coil design also means you can set your smartphone on it in vertically or horizontally while still taking advantage of the wireless charging. Rated 4/5 stars from over 285 customers.

RAVPower Redefines Fast Wireless Charging: our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8 and Note 8. 2x faster than traditional 3.5W – 5W wireless chargers. Dual Coil Charging & Considerate Design: Qi wireless charger for iPhone X allows you to charge and use your smartphone in landscape or portrait modes. LED shows charging status; anti-slid silicone keeps qi wireless charging pad and phone in place; cutouts help disperse heat; and features overcharge, overvoltage, and short circuit protections

