Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Stand $24 (50% off), more

- Aug. 1st 2019 10:14 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Stand for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RAVPOW35 at checkout. Normally selling for $48, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and drops the price to a new all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, it can also power an iPhone at its highest 7.5W charging speed. This is a fantastic option for your desk or nightstand, and keeps your handset propped up while refueling. A two-coil design also means you can set your smartphone on it in vertically or horizontally while still taking advantage of the wireless charging. Rated 4/5 stars from over 285 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

RAVPower Redefines Fast Wireless Charging: our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8 and Note 8. 2x faster than traditional 3.5W – 5W wireless chargers. 

Dual Coil Charging & Considerate Design: Qi wireless charger for iPhone X allows you to charge and use your smartphone in landscape or portrait modes. LED shows charging status; anti-slid silicone keeps qi wireless charging pad and phone in place; cutouts help disperse heat; and features overcharge, overvoltage, and short circuit protections

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go