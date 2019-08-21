Take up to 40% off Razer’s Orbweaver Chroma at $100 or Abyssus Mouse for $30

Amazon offers the Razer Abyssus Essential Ambidextrous Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50 at Razer direct, that saves you 40% and matches our previous mention from May for the Amazon all-time low. Right now Best Buy has it on sale for $40, as a comparison. There’s not just one inclusion here that allows Razer’s Abyssus Essential to standout from the pack of other mice. Notably, it touts an ambidextrous design, giving left-handed players the ability to level up their game. There’s also a high-precision 7,200 DPI optical sensor, three Hyperesponse buttons and Razer Chroma support — all of which makes it a compelling option for just about any gamer’s kit. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more deals.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can grab the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate and matches our previous mention. Razer’s keypad features 20 programmable keys backed by mechanical key switches.

An eight-way directional thumbpad is built-in as well, which can be setup with customized actions. And living up to the Chroma branding, it features individually programmable backlit keys. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 825 customers.

Razer Abyssus Essential Ambidextrous Mouse features:

Customize this Razer Abyssus Essential mouse to your style and environment. Its underside lighting illuminates surfaces with an atmospheric glow, and the color can react to in-game cues to enhance your gaming experience. This Razer Abyssus Essential mouse’s pinpoint accuracy and programmable buttons let you show your skill in Fortnite and Overwatch.

