Capture over 1,000 creatures to take into battle, Neo Monsters on iOS now FREE

Neo Monsters for iOS is now available for free. The monster collector/battle game regularly goes for $1 on the App Store but you can now add it to your iOS library for nothing. While it might not be that Pokémon RPG we’ve all been waiting for, it will certainly give you your pocket monster fix. Featuring over 1,000 animated creatures to collect, you then take them into 4v4 battles “between two teams of up to 16 monsters”. You have to conquer six different leagues across more than 60 hours of gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

Neo Monsters:

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

