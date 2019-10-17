Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Mountain Hardwear, Backcountry, DEWALT tools, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Mountain Hardwear updates your fall outerwear with up to 50% off jackets, more
- Find Oakley, REAN, and more 20% off during Backcountry’s Sunglass Sale
- Marmot offers up to 50% off past-season styles + free shipping
- Sorel offers the Madson Moc Toe Boots for $108 (Reg. $180)
- REI offers The North Face Apex Thermal Jacket for $120 (Orig. $160)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Today only, J.Crew offers 40% off your purchase with denim, shoes, and more
- Find outerwear from Cole Haan, UGG and more up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack
- Rockport revamps your fall look with 30% off outlet including boots, more
- Pad & Quill now offering 25% off leather MacBook bags, cord folios, and more
- Sperry Outlet updates your boat shoes with select styles for just $45 shipped
Home Goods and more |
- DEWALT tools, batteries, and accessories up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box
- Refresh your kitchen knives on Amazon at 34% off today, deals from $37.50
- Bushnell’s Elite Rangefinder is $300+ off in today’s Gold Box deals
- Ryobi includes six tools, multiple batteries, more in this $279 kit (Reg. $325+)
- Ninja’s 5.5-Qt. air fryer is ready to feed the family at $120 (Reg. $170)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!