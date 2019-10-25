Latest model Switch + 1 Nintendo game, more for $329 shipped ($50+ off)

Walmart is now offering the new 2019 Nintendo Switch Console in Gray or Neon Red/Blue with one first-party game and an additional accessory for $329 shipped. The latest model Switch is regularly $300, and you’re looking at a series of first-party Switch games that are regularly up to $60 to choose from. That’s on top of a Ematic Switch USB-C Hub or a PowerA case valued at $22. You’re saving roughly $53 with today’s bundle, which is an even larger discount than our previous mention ($37 off). More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While these bundles can be hit or miss because some won’t like the game included, this time around you have 5 of the best games to choose to from. From Zelda Breath of the Wild to Mario Kart 8, there’s something in here for everyone. As we mentioned above, this is the latest model Nintendo Switch with a much better battery life. You can read all about the difference right here.

We also have some great accessory deals running right now to complete your new Switch setup. Those include HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels, PowerA’s Zelda-themed Messenger Bag and its Wireless GameCube-style Switch Controller. You’ll also find a collection of digital deals on the eShop from just $4 and even more in this morning’s roundup to get your game library going.

2019 Nintendo Switch Console:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode

This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 – 9 hours .

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (games sold separately)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!