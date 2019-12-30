Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Timbuk2 End of Season Sale, Cole Haan, Zappos, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Save up to 60% off pullovers, polos, more
- Converse’s End of Season Sale takes extra 25% off clearance shoes from $25
- REI’s Year End Clearance Event takes up to 50% off: Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Zappos takes an extra 20% off Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, more + free shipping
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off clearance including top brands
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan’s offering up to 65% off sale styles + extra 10% off your purchase
- Timbuk2’s Tis the End of Season Event takes up to 50% off MacBook bags, more
- Timex’s End of Season Sale takes up to 30% off popular styles + free shipping
- Macy’s After Christmas Sale offers 20-50% off top brands: Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, more
- Banana Republic Factory offers up to 75% off + extra 15% off your purchase with code WINTER
Home Goods and more |
- Cocoon GRID-IT! easily organizes cables, batteries, much more for $13
- Prep for BBQs with this wireless digital meat thermometer, now just $20
- Tackle holiday returns with this 6-pack of Scotch packing tape from $8.50
- Just $8 nabs 66-feet of remote-controlled LED string lights at Amazon (60% off)
- Amazon secures 60% in savings with three Master Lock Padlocks at $6.50
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!