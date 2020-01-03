Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi’s Clearance Event, Sorel Boots, ASICS Running Shoes, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance gets you running with hundreds under $45
- Marmot offers 50% off all sale items + free shipping for the new year
- The stylish adidas Defender III Duffel Bag has fallen to an Amazon low of $22.50
- Nordstrom Rack’s ASICS Flash Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles
- Nike, Oakley, adidas, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Ski Season Sale
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s updates your denim with extra 40% off all sale items from $22
- Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 60% off new markdowns from just $16
- Bonobos New Year Sale offers extra 40% off clearance items from just $17
- Sorel takes a rare up to 25% off popular styles of boots for the whole family
- Old Navy is offering up to 75% off sitewide + 30% off your order at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- Insignia’s Multi-Cooker Toaster Oven with air frying drops to $60 (40% off)
- Put the steel 10-Cup Mr. Coffee Maker on the counter at $45 (Reg. $70+)
- Amazon offers the Dash Mini Rice Cooker at 25% off today: $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Instant Pot’s Ace Blender cooks soups and makes smoothies for $45 (Reg. $99)
- Let a robot take over the lawn with a WORX Landroid M Mower: $825 (Reg. $999)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!