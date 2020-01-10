Today’s best Android app deals: Trine 2, Slaughter 2, Zombie Night, many more

- Jan. 10th 2020 4:51 pm ET

All of today’s best iOS game and app deals in this morning’s roundup but we have also spotted a collection of notable Android price drops today as well. Courtesy of Google Play, we have a nice bundle of deals and freebies highlighted by titles like Trine 2 Complete, The House, Slaughter 2, Zombie Night Terror, This Is the Police 2, ACCESS CODE, and many more down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game/App Deals:

We also have some great deals running on Android hardware right now. The Google Pixel 3 with 128GB has fallen to new Amazon low at $478.50 while the latest Pixel 4 is available at up to 50% off via Sprint. Motorola’s Moto G6 with built-in Alexa also hit its Amazon low today while Fossil’s Wear OS Explorist HR Smartwatch is now $50 off. Hit up our Android Guide for even more.

Trine 2: Complete Story:

Trine 2: Complete Story is a beautiful, award-winning sidescrolling game of action, puzzles and platforming, now available on Android. Play as the three Heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight – and join their adventure through dangers untold in a fantastical fairytale world, including physics-based puzzles using fire, water, gravity and magic…

