GameStop has the Overwatch Monopoly board for just $10 today + more from $8

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition board game for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly as much as $50 at GameStop, it sells for closer to $20 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $17. Today’s deal is the best we can find and matching the lowest we have tracked. Much like the Mario and Sonic versions, this special edition takes the usual Monopoly formula and tweaks it with some Overwatch-themed tokens, artwork, and new team-based gameplay mechanics, among other things. Rated 4+ stars. More board game deals below.

While you’ll find some Monopoly board games for even less than today’s lead deal in the list below, you might also want to give the Monopoly Card Game a look. For just over $7 Prime shipped, it provides players with a sort of express card-based version of the classic that can be played in about 15 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

More Board Game Deals:

But if you don’t think the board games are going to cut it for the kids, go score some deep deals on video games for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch right here. We also have loads of new LEGO kits to browse through as well as price drops on building kits.

Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition:

It’s the Monopoly game for players of the Overwatch video game. In the board game, each player drafts a team of 3 including a group leader, and then they battle for the high score to win! Players earn points by moving around the board capturing objectives and collecting loot boxes. The Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition features a premium box and Game Guide for true fans of Overwatch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!