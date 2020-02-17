Sony’s Midnight Blue DualShock 4 Wireless Controller falls to $40 shipped

- Feb. 17th 2020 12:34 pm ET

Reg. $48+ $40
Rushhourwholesaler (97.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Midnight Blue for $39.99 shipped. Originally $65, this one is currently on sale at Best Buy for $49 and fetches closer to $47 at Amazon. Today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon 2019 Black Friday price and the best we can find. Whether you’re looking to fill out your DualShock 4 collection or just want to add an extra controller to your setup, this is a great deal. This is the current generation DualShock 4 you know and love, just with a Midnight Blue paint job. It features the integrated touch pad and Share button as well as the light bar and a built-in speaker. Head below for even more details.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is well under Amazon’s current $47 price on the standard black option as well. But you could score HORI’s Fighting Commander gamepad for PS4 at $35 shipped right now to save some cash. Although this is a wired option and doesn’t really come with the same form factor as the extremely comfortable DS4, it does have some additional features like a Turbo button and more. 

While we are talking PlayStation, visit this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PS4 game deals and we still have some arcade titles at 50% off right here via PSN. We also got some details on PS5 production was well as a potential price tag just as bids for the legendary Nintendo PlayStation start to heat up.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

  • The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play
  • The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers
  • The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands

