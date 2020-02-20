Amazon is offering the Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. This wired mouse is the perfect tool for any competitive gamer. It features a 16,000 DPI sensitivity rating, RGB coloring, a drag-free cord, and eight programmable buttons. The drag-free cord is really a highlight here, as it’s designed not to snag on anything, giving you a super smooth gaming experience. Plus, since it’s ambidextrous, both left- and right-handed users can enjoy this mouse. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not sure which Razer mouse to get? Well, we recently went hands-on with the DeathAdder V2 and the Basilisk V2. However, the Razer coverage doesn’t stop there. We also built an entire Chroma Cave out of Razer’s gear, so you’ll want to give that a look as well.

Now, those on a budget will want to check out the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse. It’s available for just $30 shipped on Amazon and is a great starting place. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t pack a 16,000 DPI sensor, instead, it uses a 6,400 DPI model.

Also, be sure to check out the other great PC gaming deals we’ve spotted today. There’s the HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone at $100 (a $40 discount), and also the OFM leather gaming chair $75 at Amazon, which is around $25 off its regular rate.

Razer Viper Ultralight Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer Viper includes a high precision, 16K DPI optical sensor

New Razer Optical Mouse switches uses light beam based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light for complete immersion and absolute control

Created for left and right handed users with accessible, programmable buttons on both sides

Includes 16.8 million color combinations with included preset profiles

8 programmable buttons allows for reconfiguration and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3

