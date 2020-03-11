Kids’ toy deals from $4.50: Nerf, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, Disney, and more

Best Buy is offering the Nerf AccuStrike Elite Quadrant blaster for $4.49 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. While it is currently listed on Amazon for the same price, it apparently only ships with four darts total compared to the 15 you’ll get from Best Buy’s listing. Whether it’s to knock a gift off your list or just to keep the kids busy, it’s hard to go wrong at under $5 either way. This is a single-shot blaster designed specifically for accuracy with a 4-dart rotating drum included in the package. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Go check out the new Halo-inspired Nerf blasters and then head below for more deals and details.

Nerf AccuStrike Elite Quadrant blaster:

Sneak through the battlefield with this Nerf N-Strike Elite Quadrant blaster. You can accurately blast enemies with this single-fire handgun, which is suitable for stealth missions. This Nerf N-Strike Elite Quadrant blaster has a revolving drum that holds four darts, so you spend less time reloading and more time unleashing fire.

