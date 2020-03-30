Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Cat Quest, OTTTD, more

It’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. After what has been a groundbreaking couple weeks in mobile price drops, we are back again with another solid batch of discounts. From incredibly popular open-world RPGs and brain teasers to top-tier puzzlers, tower defense titles, and retro-style 16-bit platforming, there are plenty of notable price drops today. Highlights include Cat Quest, PUSH, Beast Towers TD, Gunslugs 3, SiNKR, OTTTD: Over The Top TD, PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, Thimbleweed Park, Screen Lock Pro, and many more. Everything is waiting for you down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Cat Quest:

Experience a pawsome open world RPG like never before! Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests. Pawsome real time combat! Oh so juicy combat! A huge open world filled with hours of furry content! Over 60 side quests! Over 60 dungeons and caves filled with purrfect loot!

