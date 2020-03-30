It’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. After what has been a groundbreaking couple weeks in mobile price drops, we are back again with another solid batch of discounts. From incredibly popular open-world RPGs and brain teasers to top-tier puzzlers, tower defense titles, and retro-style 16-bit platforming, there are plenty of notable price drops today. Highlights include Cat Quest, PUSH, Beast Towers TD, Gunslugs 3, SiNKR, OTTTD: Over The Top TD, PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist, Thimbleweed Park, Screen Lock Pro, and many more. Everything is waiting for you down below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Cat Quest FREE (Reg. $5)
- PUSH FREE (Reg. $1)
- Beast Towers TD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dualshot Roguelike PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Daggerhood $1 (Reg. $3)
- Gunslugs 3 $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Screenshot Pro – Quick Capture $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- SiNKR 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- SiNKR $1 (Reg. $2)
- Marble Age $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Predynastic Egypt $2 (Reg. $5)
- Learn C Programming Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Python Programming PRO $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $1 (Reg. $8)
- PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist $1 (Reg. $5)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $2 (Reg. $8)
- Float It ᴾᴿᴼ $1 (Reg. $2)
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Baldur’s Gate II $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mystic Vale $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Thimbleweed Park $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sally’s Law $1 (Reg. $2)
- ACE Academy $2 (Reg. $10)
- Screen Lock : Pro screen off $1 (Reg. $2)
- Death Squared $1 (Reg. $4)
- Sudoku (No Ads) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bronze Age $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Lara Croft GO FREE (Reg. $6)
- Gif Me! Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sketch Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Resize Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Paper – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Strive Minutes – Meditation Timer FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo FREE (Reg. $1)
- Terraforming Mars $6 (Reg. $9)
- Mushroom 11 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Please Don’t Touch Anything 3D $3 (Reg. $6)
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Love Letter – Strategy Card Game $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- XenoShyft $2 (Reg. $5)
- Twilight Struggle $3 (Reg. $7)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Network Manager – Network Tools $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Brass $4 (Reg. $7)
Cat Quest:
Experience a pawsome open world RPG like never before! Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests. Pawsome real time combat! Oh so juicy combat! A huge open world filled with hours of furry content! Over 60 side quests! Over 60 dungeons and caves filled with purrfect loot!
