It’s time to dive in to today’s best Android app deals. Every day Google Play has a host of price drops for Android users and we are here to parse through it all for you. From classic puzzlers and terrifying thrillers to top-notch deck-building roguelikes and 3D weather apps, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s offerings. Highlights include titles like Meteorfall: Journeys, Sudoku {Premium Pro}, Bigfoot Quest, Dead Bunker 2 HD, 3D EARTH PRO, and more. All of today’s best Android app price drops are waiting for you below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today we spotted a new all-time low on the Google Nest Mini down at $27.50. That’s on top of the Wear OS Fossil Sport Metal for $99 ($175 off) to go alongside deals on Withings Steel HR Sport and the TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch. We also have some great Android handset deals still popping like the Google Pixel 4/XL, Moto One Action, and this Nokia 7.2 128GB smartphone. Here are all the latest Anker accessory deals as well as even more in this morning’s roundup and a sweet deal on the Android-compatible DJI Ronin-S at an all-time low.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Meteorfall: Journeys:

Meteorfall is a deck-building roguelike. You’ll choose your class from one of four unique adventurers, and then set out with a deck consisting of some basic attack cards. During the course of your adventure, you’ll be presented with the opportunity to add powerful new cards to your deck. No adventure would be complete without slaying a few monsters that get in your way. In battle, you’ll draw cards from your ability deck. Each time you draw a card, you’ll be able to swipe right to play the card, or swipe left to skip a turn and regain some stamina.

