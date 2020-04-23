Agent A is a “suave secret agent” escape room app where players must use their “Bond-like” detective skills to infiltrate a spy’s secret hideout and stop her evil plans. Filled with retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, and gadgets, this is a point-and click adventure game with over 100 clever logic puzzles, and more. Regularly $6 on iOS and Apple TV, you can now download this one for just $1. That’s $1 below our previous mention and matching the lowest we have ever tracked on the App Store. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 gamers all-time. More details below.

Today’s escape room app is unique to the genre with its retro secret agent vibe and particularly notable price today. It features 35 unique environments, 100 inventory-based puzzles, and “stylish 1960’s-inspired art.” But there are plenty of great apps on sale right now including the stellar Hitman GO, Burly Men at Sea and a collection of Toca Boca experiences for the kids. That’s all on top of what you’ll find in this morning’s roundup including Sleep Sounds, Do.List, Kick Ass Commandos, Another World, and more.

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise:

A suave secret agent escape room app. Use your Bond like detective skills to infiltrate enemy spy Ruby La Rouge’s secret hideaway and put a stop to her evil plans before she escapes! Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. Notice something strange or out of place? Making mental notes and observations (like a good secret agent) will aid you in solving tricky puzzles later on.

