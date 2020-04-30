Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Sony Rose Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $65, like it still fetches at Best Buy and B&H, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the Rose Gold model since it was introduced last summer alongside the matching headset. We did see it briefly drop to $45 at Amazon, but it is now out of stock there. This is the standard, current-generation DualShock 4 controller with the usual touch pad, integrated light bar, built-in speaker, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 46,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can read more details about the Rose Gold DualShock 4 and the matching PS4 headset right here. But whatever you do, go check out the brand new and upcoming DualSense controller. And here’s the latest information on PlayStation 5 as well as the best ways to score a pre-order for what is sounding like a potentially very hard console to get your hands on.

Well it has been a busy couple weeks for PlayStation with a pair of massive PSN sales featuring games under $20 and popular Japanese-developed games up to 50% off. We also have deep deals on PlayStation Plus memberships, the PlayStation Plus PS4 games for May, and you still have time to score the free Play At Home titles too.

The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima finally have release dates and here’s the debut trailer for the recently unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

More on the Rose Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller :

The Rose Gold DualShock 4 wireless controller features familiar controls, and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities, while the incorporated light bar in conjunction with the PlayStation®Camera allows for easy player identification and screen adjustment when playing with friends in the same room.

