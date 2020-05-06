Chef’sChoice 130 Sharpener makes your knives new again for $90 (Reg. $120+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station (130506) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model carries a $150 price tag direct from Chef’sChoice, but sells for more like $123 at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for less than this in years. This 3-stage sharpener is great way to breathe new life into your aging knife set, including both straight and serrated blades. Built-in precision angle guides take the guesswork out of ensuring you’re getting the most out of each sharpening stage, while a set of rubber feet keep the unit stable and in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers and it ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

Now, if you don’t require such a professional sharpener, or just plan on tidying up your blades on a more regular basis, you might be able to get away with the KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener instead. It sells for just $6 Prime shipped and carries best-seller status at Amazon. Along with being a much more compact unit overall, it is also compatible with straight and serrated edge blades. The 4+ star rating from over 16,000 customers should add some peace of mind as well.

Our Home Goods Guide is filled to the brim with notable deals today from coffeemakers and air fryers to tools, professional blenders, and much more. We even have some solid offers on all the Philips OneBlade replacement blades you need with prices starting from $11.

More on the Chef’sChoice Knife-Sharpening Station:

Coddle your cutlery with the Chef’sChoice Professional Sharpening Station 130. It offers the serious cook, professional chef, or knife connoisseur “edge versatility” with a 3-Stage sharpening system that features our renowned sharpening and stropping stages as well as the world’s most advanced steeling process. Built-in precision angle guides in all three stages eliminate guesswork and produce consistently sharp edges every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!