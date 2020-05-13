Prepare to Die in the official Dark Souls Board Game at $70 (Reg. up to $120)

Steamforged Games via Amazon is offering Dark Souls: The Board Game for $70 shipped. Regularly up to $120 direct from developer Steamforged, today’s offer is as much as $50 off, although we have seen it in the $85 range at Amazon over the last several months. This deal is within about $8 of the all-time low at Amazon and is the best price we can find. Available for between one and four players, you and your friends can “Prepare to Die” all over again. Featuring 27 miniatures, 9 double-sided character boards, 15 die, 121 tokens, 252 cards, and more, this one is designed to be a somewhat different play through every time, with new dangers around every corner. As expected, when you die, “you drop everything you have collected and reappear at the nearest bonfire,” just like the video game. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

Some of you might recognize Steamforged Games as the company that is also in the process of bringing the official Resident Evil 3 board game to life. Put down the recent remake for PS4 and go read all about the upcoming return to board game Racoon City right here.

If you’re not the board game type, you can score a remastered copy of Dark Souls on PS4 for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon (currently $40 on PSN). Then swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and check out this deal on the Agricola board game at $33.50 for a more family-oriented experience (Reg. $45+).

More on Dark Souls: The Board Game:

Dark Souls: The Board Game is a strategically challenging, deeply immersive combat exploration game set in the Dark Souls universe. Players choose from a number of character classes and explore dangerous locations full of monsters, treasure, and deadly boss fights. To prevent the coming of darkness, a curse has been unleashed upon humanity.

