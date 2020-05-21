We are now ready to roundup all of the best Android app deals of the day. In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, go grab Peppa Pig Golden Boots for the kids while it’s still free, then head back here for all of today’s best. We have classic JRPGs, relaxing puzzlers, ninja action, a police strategy experience, and a horror-adventure, among others. More specifically, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like DRAGON QUEST 1- 3, This Is the Police, Bulb Boy, 1984 Cam, Learn Italian, Sudoku Zen, and more. As always, your complete collection of Thursday’s best Android app deals is waiting below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cat town (Tap RPG) – Premium FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sudoku Zen FREE (Reg. $1)
- Magnet Balls 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wonder Knights PV FREE (Reg. $4)
- Empire Warriors Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Learn Italian with MosaLingua FREE (Reg. $5)
- BitProject FREE (Reg. $1)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- This Is the Police $2 (Reg. $8)
- Paladin – Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- CrossMe Nonograms Premium $1 (Reg. $5)
- CrossMe Color Premium Nonogram $1 (Reg. $5)
- Call Notes Pro $1 (Reg. $6)
- Bulb Boy $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Ango – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lenyo Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are centered around Google’s Memorial Day sale with deep price drops on Nest Cams, Thermostats, and much more, alongside an ongoing offer on the Google Pixelbook Go. Today also brought a few new Motorola handset deals starting from $130 while deals on on Galaxy A50, Galaxy S20/+, and the Moto One Action are still alive and well. Yesterday’s Razer Junglecat offer is now joined by a some new wearable deals including Fitbit Charge 3 and Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle HR. But you’ll also want to browse through the Twelve South Memorial Day sale and this morning’s roundup for a host of discounted accessories as well.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- [VIP] WeaponWar FREE (Reg. $1)
- MapMaster – Geography game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wanderer of Lifetimes FREE (Reg. $5)
- Dragon slayer : Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon Corporation S FREE (Reg. $1)
- Yumlo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bemmer – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite The Block VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mystery of Fortune 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $8)
- Learn French from scratch $2 (Reg. $4)
- Learn German from scratch $2 (Reg. $4)
- Draw Rider Plus $1 (Reg. $2)
- JogTracker Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1 (Reg. $2)
DRAGON QUEST III:
DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation—one of the most highly acclaimed and best-selling games in the franchise is finally here for mobile! Now all three instalments of the Erdrick Trilogy can be played in the palm of your hand! Every wondrous weapon, spectacular spell and awesome adversary in this rich fantasy world is yours to discover in a single standalone package. Download it once, and there’s nothing else to buy, and nothing else to download!
