Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield Trainer Box now $25 for today only (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is now offering the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword and Shield Elite Trainer Box for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, Target and elsewhere, Amazon is currently charging $33 and has never offered it for less than $31. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, matching our previous mention, and a perfect chance to score the Sword and Shield edition trainer box. You’ll see images for both the Zacian and Zemazenta editions on the listing because GameStop will randomly send you one or the other. Outside of the artwork on the sleeves and box, both versions are the same. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Each bundle contains eight Sword & Shield booster packs, 65 card sleeves, 45 energy cards, six damage-counter dice, one competition-legal coin-flip die, a pair of acrylic condition markers, and more, as well as the box to store it all in. It’s a great little starter kit for the Sword and Shield expansion, especially at this price.

For those already heavily invested in the Pokémon TCG, it might make more sense to opt for some individual Sword And Shield Booster Packs instead. You’ll find them for $3.50 Prime shipped each on Amazon. Just keep mind, it will cost you $3 more than today’s lead bundle deal to score eight packs.

While it is focused on new players, any fan of the TCG will want to take a closer look at the “first-ever” TCG board game that was unveiled earlier this week. And for more Pokémon, check out our hands-on review of Sword and Shield, the amazing adidas Pikachu shoes, and Uniqlo’s new Pokémon apparel collection.

More on the Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield Trainer Box:

Welcome to the Galar region! Meet more than a dozen powerful new Pokémon V, including the Legendary Zacian and Zamazenta—and some, like Stonjourner and Snorlax, that can evolve into enormous Pokémon VMAX for even more power! You’ll also find first partners Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, little cuties like Wooloo and Yamper, and a handful of familiar Pokémon in their new Galarian forms. Catch up with a new generation inthe Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion!

