The official shopDisney site is now offering 25% off orders of $150 or more and 20% off orders over $100. Simply use code SAVEMORE at checkout to redeem the special discounts once you have hit the spending thresholds. And free shipping on orders over $75 is available using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great opportunity to score some big-time price drops on some of the rarely discounted gear found on the official Disney merchandise store. Head below for more details.

Official shopDisney sitewide sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong with up to 25% off via shopDisney, there are some particularly notable deals available here on rarely discounted gear found in the collector’s and limited edition sections of the site.

While the $37,500 Walt Disney World Cinderella Castle might still be a bit pricey at $28,125 after the discount, much like the $9,500 Swarovski Mickey and Minnie seen above, the R2-D2 Pewter Figurine Canister might not be. Regularly $300 and currently fetching well over $260 at Amazon, today’s promo code will knock this one down to $224.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the high-end, 4+ star-rated figurine. Made of pewter, and standing about 5-inches tall, the dome head can be lifted “to reveal a canister for hiding precious treasures.”

But today’s offer is a sitewide sale so just about any other order that meets the aforementioned thresholds will be eligible for the promo code. Browse through everything right here.

Outside of today’s shopDisney sale, LEGO unveiled a new 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse set and here are the new must-see Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers. A brand new Star Wars game was officially unveiled this morning and here are the new Disney face masks.

More on the R2-D2 Pewter Figurine Canister:

The plucky R2-D2 astromech droid is noted for its deadpan humour and unlikely but enduring friendship with protocol counterpart C-3PO. Finely detailed in pewter by the skilled artisans of Royal Selangor, this Star Wars figurine’s domed head can be lifted to reveal a canister for hiding precious treasures.

