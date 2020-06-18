We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android app deals for you. This is the place to find the most notable price drops from Google Play and beyond every day of the work week. Today’s collection includes zombie action, language lessons, puzzle platformers, science fiction RPGs, the colonization of Mars, and much more. Highlights include REDDEN, Zombie Age 2 Premium, Learn Brazilian Portuguese, Aquarium Tycoon, Cyberlords – Arcology, and Mars Power Industries, among others. Your complete collection of the day’s best Android app deals is waiting below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside ongoing handset offers on the Galaxy S20, Moto One, and some G7 models starting from $130, today we saw Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB drop to $780 (save 35%). Deals on the Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch and the Withings Steel, are now joined by TicWatch S2 at a new all-time low and the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music Smartwatch at 20% off. Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell is still on sale but we have now spotted a fresh batch of Google Nest cameras, alarm systems, smart locks, and more from $149. You’ll find the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ at $50 off as well, and here are all of today’s best Android accessory offers.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on REDDEN :

It’s nearing closing time at the thrift shop “One Hundred Denarii“. The exhausted store owner locks up after the last customer leaves, and yet chatter is heard in this supposedly empty store. Jo, the cutting board was once an arrow, Frying pan Bi, a recycled kunai, and Cal, the knife, with the same iron ore as a bullet. The amazing stories of these everyday tools are about to unfold.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!