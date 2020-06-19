It’s now time to head into this weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals in tow. We have a very notable Gold Box deal on the Android-friendly Rosetta Stone Lifetime Access today, but we are now ready to dive into the best Google Play price drops of the day. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Suzy Cube, Warhammer Quest, DISTRAINT 2, Sketch Me! Pro, Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by a pair of Chrome OS offers including the ASUS Chromebit at $70 and Google’s Pixel Slate i7 at a new all-time low. Those sit alongside Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ at $50 off. Android handset deals continue today with the ASUS ROG Gaming Smartphone at $150 off as well as ongoing offers on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20, Moto One, and more. Deals on Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell and a notable collection of Google Nest smart home gear continue into today while all of our daily Android accessory offers are in the usual place.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Suzy Cube :

Oh no! The dastardly Skulls have stolen all the gold right out of Castle Cubeton! Only Suzy Cube has what it takes to recover the castle’s lost treasure from those blustering bullies! Discover the simple joy of platforming in this bright, fun and surprise-filled 3D game…Simple, tight and responsive controls…Over 40 unique stages to master…Secrets and power-ups to discover…Support for most Bluetooth gamepads! A passion project which gets at the heart of what makes a great feeling, smile-inducing, 3D platform game for all players.

