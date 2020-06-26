Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 72W USB-C Charger $20 (60% off), more

- Jun. 26th 2020 10:30 am ET

0

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 72W USB-C Charger for $20 Prime shipped when code 98GYIWL3 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats the previous discount by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 72W power output, this charger packs a USB-C port alongside dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Ideal for refueling everything from your iPhone and other accessories to iPad Pro and even some MacBooks. A detachable power cable completes the package, allowing you to position it further away from an outlet than your typical charger. Over 130 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

A powerful USB C Fast charger with a Power Delivery 3.0 output and 2 standard USB outputs to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear from smart phones to laptops, one for all and making charging simple. This 3-port USB Type-C charging station packs 72W of power in a matte-black & travel-friendly design ensures maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

Equipped with a 60W Power Delivery 3.0 port to fast charge your 13″ MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch, Airpods Pro or other compatible USB-C powered devices that support USB Power Delivery.

