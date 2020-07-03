LEGO’s BOOST Toolbox set brings STEAM home this summer for $128, more from $12

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:40 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox for $127.99 shipped. Down from its $160 going rate like you’ll pay directly from LEGO, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This 847-piece LEGO kit differs from the usual creation with an emphasis on STEAM and helping builders learn to code. Connecting to iOS and Android devices, you’ll be able to assemble a variety of robots and other models which can be controlled thanks to the included motors and sensors. We previously highlighted it as one of our favorite coding kits, as well. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier this week LEGO gave us a first look at its upcoming Art theme with a collection of Star Wars, Andy Warhol, and other mosaics. That was followed up by a new wave of Marvel kits and we’re also still tracking a $115 discount on the massive 4,100-piece Technic Liebherr R Excavator.

LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox features:

Combine the versatile LEGO building system with advanced technology to boost your creativity with the awesome LEGO BOOST creative toolbox. Experience a moving and talking robot – a robust, versatile rover with different tool attachments including a spring-loaded shooter.

