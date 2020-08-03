Amazon now offering 20% off kids’ educational toy sets with deals from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Education Treasures (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering 20% off educational toys from Skoolzy. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is on the Skoolzy Montessori Toys Peg Board Set for $12.21. Regularly closer to $20, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Featuring oversized pegs ideal for little hands and fingers, this vibrant color match/recognition set is as fun as it it educational for the preschoolers. It includes 30 pegs, a large foam pegboard, and a handy draw string bag to carry it all in. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, much like the rest of the Skoolzy toys on sale below.

However, you’ll definitely want to browse through the rest of today’s Skoolzy Amazon sale for additional play sets from just over $10. The Skoolzy Preschool Large Lacing Beads, for example, is now available for $10.37, which is within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Now around $5 off the going rate, it carries stellar ratings from over 800 Amazon customers and provides another colorful and high-quality toy for the kids that promotes early development, fine motor skills, and more.

Speaking of the young ones, here are our picks for the best kids subscription boxes for learning this summer. We also have some great deals for the bigger kids including littleBits’ Avengers Coding Kit and up to 50% off LEGO Star Wars, City, Minecraft, Technic, and more. Check out the 44 new LEGO sets hitting this month while you’re at it.

More on the Skoolzy Montessori Toys Peg Board Set:

COLOR MATCHING TOYS & COLOR RECOGNITION learning games: The Skoolzy Peg Board Toddler Set has – 30 Pegs in a board in 6 colors (2″X1.25″ each) and Large foam pegboard (8.5″ inch square). Babies to Preschool kids easily match colors as they stack and nest the pegs into each other. VERY VERSATILE toddler learning toys you can use as stacking toys or color sorting toys for toddlers as part of the many games for toddlers included in the eBook full of pre-school and toddler learning activities.

The peg toy has OVERSIZE PEGS which are easy for little hands & fingers to grasp and stack on the peg boards and together to build towers as stacking blocks. The size of the infant toys are ideal occupational therapy toys for children and adults.

